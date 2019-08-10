|
|
GOWAN (nee Williamson) Betty June Passed away peacefully on 5th August
in Melbourne surrounded by family.
Beloved daughter of Janet and James (both dec), and loving wife of Keith (dec).
Loved sister of Lorna, Dulcie,
Alma & Jack (all dec).
Dearly loved and loving mother of
Ross, Heather, Jenny & Tony.
Loved mother in law of John and Kim (dec).
Loving aunt and great aunt to her many
nieces and nephews.
A gracious lady with a pure heart who lived her life in a quiet, loving, gentle manner.
Will be greatly missed by her family
and all who knew her.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Aug. 10, 2019