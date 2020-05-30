|
LOWE (Jackson nee Leviston) Betty Dawn On May 25 2020 peacefully at Royal Freemasons Aged Care, aged 91 years. Loved and loving wife of Les Lowe and Bill Jackson (both dec); loved and respected Mum of Graeme and Suzanne, Rhonda and Graham, Cheryl and Robbie, Steven and Gillian; loving Nana and proud great nana of their families. Life well lived Loved daughter of David and Louise Leviston of Ballarat (both dec); loved sister of Verlie, Albert, Aubrey, Jack, Roy, Lulla, Hazel ,Harry (all dec) and families. At rest after a long illness Private funeral due to government regulations.
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020