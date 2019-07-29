Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Kathleen BARRETT

Add a Memory
Beryl Kathleen BARRETT Notice
BARRETT Beryl Kathleen 24.08.1930 - 26.07.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness of 11 years. Loving Wife of Gerry (dec.) The family would like to thank the staff at BRICC, nurses, day oncology, radiotherapy and doctors. The Base Hospital Ward 4S, Emergency department and Radiology for fantastic care during the many visits. BHS, Jim Gay Unit and TCP. All the staff, nurses, ancillary and doctors were all caring to Beryl and all the family during stressful times. All the carers at Mercy Health who helped Beryl stay at home for as long as possible. And all neighbours, friends and others who touched Beryl's life. Everybody we have dealt with did much more than just their job to help Beryl. Now reunited with Gerry she has her greatest wish at last. Loved and missed by the family.
Published in The Courier on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.