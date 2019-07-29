|
BARRETT Beryl Kathleen 24.08.1930 - 26.07.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness of 11 years. Loving Wife of Gerry (dec.) The family would like to thank the staff at BRICC, nurses, day oncology, radiotherapy and doctors. The Base Hospital Ward 4S, Emergency department and Radiology for fantastic care during the many visits. BHS, Jim Gay Unit and TCP. All the staff, nurses, ancillary and doctors were all caring to Beryl and all the family during stressful times. All the carers at Mercy Health who helped Beryl stay at home for as long as possible. And all neighbours, friends and others who touched Beryl's life. Everybody we have dealt with did much more than just their job to help Beryl. Now reunited with Gerry she has her greatest wish at last. Loved and missed by the family.
Published in The Courier on July 29, 2019