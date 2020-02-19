|
|
RIENIETS Bernice Mary 22.2.1931-17.2.2020
Bernice was born at Ballarat and passed away peacefully at her home there after a short illness.
Wife of the late Francis Gregory Rieniets.
Daughter of Francis Patrick and Mary Josephine O'Loughlin.
Sister of Ronnie, Graeme, Eileen, Brian,
Shirley and Thomas.
She will be very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren Mark and Pauline, Aaron and Angela, Maysen, Kayla and Evelyn; Xavier and Jessica and Kai; Quentin and Dominic; Denise, Luke and Emilia, Charlotte, Bowie and Luna; Ryan, Prue, Willow and Angus; Teagan; Jordan and Margaux; Andrea and Andrea; Jacinta and Michael, Tecia, Tom and Felix; and Jye; and Peter.
With broken hearts we say goodbye to our wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be with us always in our memories.
Her family thank the community at Berri, SA, and at the Midlands Terrace Village Ballarat for their friendship; Dr David Llewellyn, the Ballarat Hospice Care Inc, and Crawfords Pharmacy for their palliative care and support to our beloved mum.
Published in The Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020