MALONEY Bernard On October 10, 2019 peacefully at Bupa Aged Care, in the presence of his family, in his 90th year. Loved and loving husband of Beth and the late Mavis; much loved stepfather of Florence and Ron (both dec.), Val and Herb, Jan, Greg and Wendy; loving Pop and proud great Pop of their families. Forever in our hearts Interred at Ballarat on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Many thanks to Drs Rob Campbell and Chris Hengel, staff of St John of God Hospital and Bupa Aged Care for their care of Bernie and his family.



Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019
