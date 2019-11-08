Home
Bernard James NOLAN


1930 - 2019
Bernard James NOLAN Notice
NOLAN

Bernard James

9.8.30 – 29.10.19

Died peacefully surrounded by family.

Dearly loved husband of 61 years to Gabrielle (Gay). Adored father of Tanya, Lisa, Megan, Gemma, Bernard, Michael and Timothy.

Loved father-in-law to Jane, Tim, Tony, Kate (dec), Jacinth and Kate.

Adored grandfather to Patrick, Scarlett, Michael, Matthew, Alisdair, Jacqui, Siobhan, Tamsyn, Isabella, Stephanie and Daniel.

Son of John (Tim) and Ida (Susie), brother to Jack (dec), Betty (dec), Tom (dec) and Moira Murphy.

Barney loved people, life and had a great sense of fun. He will be sadly missed. RIP.

Gardenia Funerals

03 9329 4024
Published in The Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
