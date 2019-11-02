|
NOLAN
Bernard James
9.8.30 – 29.10.19
Died peacefully surrounded by family.
Dearly loved husband of 61 years to Gabrielle (Gay). Adored father of Tanya, Lisa, Megan, Gemma, Bernard, Michael and Timothy.
Loved father-in-law to Jane, Tim, Tony, Kate (dec), Jacinth and Kate.
Adored grandfather to Patrick, Scarlett, Michael, Matthew, Alisdair, Jacqui, Siobhan, Tamsyn, Isabella, Stephanie and Daniel.
Barney loved people, life and had a great sense of fun. He will be sadly missed. RIP.
Service details to follow.
Gardenia Funerals
03 9329 4024
Published in The Courier on Nov. 2, 2019