Beatrice Daphne (BAKER) WRIGHT

WRIGHT (nee Baker) Beatrice Daphne Passed away at home, as was her wish on 18th March, 2020. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of Ronald (Jack) Wright. Daughter of Violet and Henry Baker. Sister of Kathleen, Edna, Harry, Albert, Iris (all dec), Gladys, Lillian (dec), Clyde (dec), Frank, Violet (dec). Loved Aunty Beat of Vivienne, Rex, Hellen, Larrain, Belinda and their families. Goodbyes are not forever Goodbyes are not the end They simply mean we will miss you Until we meet again. A true and faithful servant of the Lord. In God's loving care. Private family burial. Memorial service at a later date.



Published in The Courier on Mar. 28, 2020
