MAES Barry Vincent Aged 68 years Late of Townsville. Barry passed away peacefully on 21st February, 2020. Beloved Husband of Imelda. Loved Father of Malcome and Rhonda. Loved Pop of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. All Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend BARRY'S FUNERAL SERVICE which will commence at 9.30 a.m. SATURDAY MORNING 29th FEBRUARY, 2020 at the Woongarra Crematorium Chapel, Bruce Highway, Townsville. MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA Townsville - Ph (07) 4779 4744
Published in The Courier on Feb. 26, 2020