Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry ROMEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry ROMEO


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barry ROMEO Notice
ROMEO Barry John 25/2/1940 -17/5/2020 Passed away peacefully on the 17 th May 2020. Loved Husband of Lynnette (dec). Loved Father of Steven, Davina, Timothy (dec), Richard, Shane and Adam. Cherished Father-in-law of Kim, Mark and Rea. Devoted Grandfather of Melissa, Mathew, Jake, Sam, Rebekah, Paige, Amy, Madeline, Angus, Connie, Gabriella, Mikaylah, Hudson and Charlie. Great Grandfather of Joel, Aiden, Oaklan, Emerson, Archer, Roxy, Jack, Jorden and Bonnie. A well respected and loving family man and friend who will be sadly missed. Now reunited with his beloved wife and son tending God's garden together. A private service was held on Thursday 28th May.



logo


logo
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -