ROMEO Barry John 25/2/1940 -17/5/2020 Passed away peacefully on the 17 th May 2020. Loved Husband of Lynnette (dec). Loved Father of Steven, Davina, Timothy (dec), Richard, Shane and Adam. Cherished Father-in-law of Kim, Mark and Rea. Devoted Grandfather of Melissa, Mathew, Jake, Sam, Rebekah, Paige, Amy, Madeline, Angus, Connie, Gabriella, Mikaylah, Hudson and Charlie. Great Grandfather of Joel, Aiden, Oaklan, Emerson, Archer, Roxy, Jack, Jorden and Bonnie. A well respected and loving family man and friend who will be sadly missed. Now reunited with his beloved wife and son tending God's garden together. A private service was held on Thursday 28th May.
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020