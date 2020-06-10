Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Barry Ernest LEACH

Barry Ernest LEACH Notice
LEACH Barry Ernest Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Ballarat on June 5th.

Loved and loving husband

and best friend of Beverly, for 65 years.

Walk slowly darling until I'm by your side again.



Adored father and father-in-law of

Judy-Ann and partner Michael, Andrew,

Peter and partner Kerrie.

Beautiful Pop of Emily and Josh, Rebecca, Kathryn, Jackson and Annika, Georgia, Chris and Tash, Danielle and Sam.

Loved Pop Pop of Kobe and Judd.



Loved and respected friend and neighbour to many over a long life associated through work, sport and community groups.

Baz is resting now after a long battle with illness. While he will be missed by us all his legacy will always remain.



A true gentleman.



logo
Published in The Courier from June 10 to June 13, 2020
 Back to today's Notices
