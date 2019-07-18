|
SCHERGER Barbara Anne Passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, aged 82 years. After enduring a long and traumatic period of ill health, supported tirelessly by her loving family, Mum is finally at rest. Deeply loved and cherished wife of Bryan (dec.) for 56 years. Darling Mum to Anne, Rodney and Luke and their partners Mark, Lisa and Kadri-Liis. Adoring Grandmother of Alexandra, Jacob, Daniel and Thomas. Forever in Our Hearts Heartfelt thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Cabrini Hospital for their wonderful careof our beautiful Mum.
Published in The Courier on July 18, 2019