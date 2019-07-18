Home
SCHERGER Barbara A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Mrs Barbara Anne Scherger is appointed to be held in the Parish Church of St Stephen and St Mary, 383 High Street Rd, Mount Waverley (please enter via Norman Court only) on THURSDAY (July 25, 2019) at 2:00pm. Barbara's Interment will take place at the Ballarat New Cemetery (Norman St entry) on FRIDAY (July 26, 2019) commencing at 2:00pm. After the Burial, the Family would be honoured for everyone to join them at Craig's Royal Hotel, 10 Lydiard St Sth, Ballarat, from 3:30 pm onwards.



Published in The Courier on July 18, 2019
