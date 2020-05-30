|
|
FORBES (Vincent) Barbara Joan My darling big sister,
'Never thought l'd lose you,
But here l am, standing alone,
Without you by my side,
We're sisters for life,
We promised,
But now you're gone,
I don't know what to do,
Without you.'
Love & miss you forever Barbie.
All my love Trica & Ken (dec) xxx
A light from our family is gone
A voice we loved is stilled
A place is vacant in the home
Which can never be filled.
Loved Aunty of Rod, Jo, Josh & Dani,
Jackson & Sam and Mariah-Jayne.
A beautiful lady who was such a big part of our lives and will always hold a special place in our hearts. We were truly blessed to have had you in our lives and we will be forever thankful.
Our memories will keep you close by,
sadly missed but now resting peacefully.
All our love Andrew, Lisa, Samuel,
Jessica and Benjamin.
An Aunt who can not be replaced.
Your smile was made of sunshine
and your heart of solid gold.
Love and missed forever Belinda, John,
Jarrod and Aaron.
We have so many happy memories,
you will be forever in our hearts.
Loved Aunty of Narelle, Paul,
Matthew, Ryan, Emma and Kate.
There is a place in our hearts,
That is yours alone,
A part of our lives that no one else can own,
You were so much more than an Aunty.
Trav, Nic, Tommy, Bella and Harry
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020