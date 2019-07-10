Home
Barbara FISH Notice
FISH (Rowan) Barbara Nanette (Barb) On July 6, 2019 peacefully at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, as a result of an accident, surrounded by her loving family. Loved and loving partner of Norm and wife of Malcolm (dec); much loved Mum of Nanette, Enid, Jennifer and their partners; dearly loved Nanna "on the bus" of 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A life well lived Memories are ours to keep Funeral details at a later date.



Published in The Courier on July 10, 2019
