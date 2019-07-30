|
|
MANNING Audrey Eva (nee Gray) At Ballarat on July 27th, 2019 in her 93rd year. Daughter of the late Albert and Eveline Gray. Last of six Gray siblings; Harry, George, Nestor, Jean and Robert. Adored wife of David (dec). Much loved mother of Jill (dec), Greg and Dawn. Respected mother-in-law of Geoff (dec) and Mandy. Popular Nan to Megan and Leah, Naomi, Julie and Erica. Great grandmother to Layla and Ethan, Emily, Mitchell and Claudia, Maxwell and Abigail. A keen golfer, bridge player, inveterate traveller, Uniting Church member and long-term RDA volunteer. She was an avid gardener who nurtured her family with the same love and attention. Mum had an inspirational 68-year marriage to Dad and will now re-join him. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. For Funeral details please see later edition.
Published in The Courier on July 30, 2019