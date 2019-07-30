Home
Audrey Eva (GRAY) MANNING

Audrey Eva (GRAY) MANNING Notice
MANNING Audrey Eva (nee Gray) At Ballarat on July 27th, 2019 in her 93rd year. Daughter of the late Albert and Eveline Gray. Last of six Gray siblings; Harry, George, Nestor, Jean and Robert. Adored wife of David (dec). Much loved mother of Jill (dec), Greg and Dawn. Respected mother-in-law of Geoff (dec) and Mandy. Popular Nan to Megan and Leah, Naomi, Julie and Erica. Great grandmother to Layla and Ethan, Emily, Mitchell and Claudia, Maxwell and Abigail. A keen golfer, bridge player, inveterate traveller, Uniting Church member and long-term RDA volunteer. She was an avid gardener who nurtured her family with the same love and attention. Mum had an inspirational 68-year marriage to Dad and will now re-join him. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. For Funeral details please see later edition.
Published in The Courier on July 30, 2019
