|
|
THOMPSON Arthur William â€˜Bill' Passed away peacefully at home in Ballarat on July 27, aged 87.
Dearly beloved husband of Mary.
60 years together, and still wishing for more.
Loved son of Richard and Vera Thompson (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Anna; Ron and Ann (dec) and Barry and Carmel.
Loving father and friend of Michael; Maree and Martin; Anne and Stephen; Helen and Stephen; Stephen and Nicky; Martin and Li-Ling; and Phillip and Cathy.
Devoted Pa of Kaitlin, Hannah, Meghan, Shannon, Daniel, Amy, Kallan, Jack, Riley, Lily, Briana, Rosalie, Madeline, Jasmine, Marlee and Casey.
Proud Great Pa of Cara.
Rest in peace.
Published in The Courier from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019