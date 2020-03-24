|
WALKER Arthur George Bruce 19/12/1927 - 20/03/2020 Peacefully at W.B. Messer Hostel. Loved and loving husband of the late Marjorie for 60 years. Loving Dad of David, Robert, Gloria, Bev, Mary, Raymond, Ricky, Darren Lisa and their partners; much loved Pa of 20 and proud great grandfather of 37. Loved son of Andrew and Emily Walker of Ballarat North (both dec); loved brother of Betty and family. Reunited with Mum Forever in our hearts Private Funeral. (Due to Government regulations)
Published in The Courier on Mar. 24, 2020