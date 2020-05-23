Home
Antony John "Tony" CORDEN

Antony John "Tony" CORDEN Notice
Corden Antony John "Tony" Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Ballarat on 15th May 2020,aged 59 years. Loving husband to Susan. Devoted father and grandfather. Much loved son of Margaret "Peggy" Corden and Robert "Bob" Corden (dec). Loved brother of Helen, Diana, Josephine, Robert, Genevieve, Virginia and Nicholas. Loved brother in-law of Will (dec)., John (dec)., Andrew, and Roslyn. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Always loved. Forever missed.



logo
Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020
