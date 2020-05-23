|
CORDEN (Tony) Antony John 17.11.1960 - 15.05.2020 Passed away peacefully at St John's after a hard-fought battle. Aged 59. Beloved husband of Susan. Dearly loved father of Luke, Bethany, Samuel and Holly. Loved father-in-law of Ebony, Jesse and Rebekah. Adored grandpa of Elijah, Elora, Peggy, Levi, Theo, Edward, Penelope, Jobe and baby Arms. I will cherish the 37 years we shared together. Forever in my heart. Love Susan. You were so very special to us, Grandpa. We will miss you so much but will always treasure the times and memories we had together. We love you. Luke, Ebony, Elijah, Peggy and Edward. You'll always be our hero. Love you, Cobber. Beth, Jesse, Theo and baby on the way. You showed us how to be an amazing faith-filled husband, father and grandpa. Thanks for all the funny bedtime stories and the early morning breakfasts. 'Grandpa call me Penny'. Love Sam, Beck, Elora, Levi, Penny and Jobe. You're the person I admire most in life and the strongest. Thanks for the bath and toast! I miss you and I love you so much. Love Holly. Loved son of Peggy and Robert (Dec) Corden. The Lord is my Shepherd. Due to restrictions a private service was held.
Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020