PURCELL Anthony Joseph
Beloved eldest son of David and Mary (both dec).
Tony was the most loving, caring, supportive and generous brother and brother-in-law to Mary & Shane, Adrian & Carmel, Anne & Bob, Clare & Paul, John & Anita, Dom & Julie, Mark & Ric, Helen, Damian & Tara, Rosie & John.
Affirming, story telling uncle, always involved in the lives of his nieces and nephews and their families.
Tony blessed our lives by being ever present and giving. His passion for teaching, books, travelling and the Western Bulldogs will live on in each of us.
Published in The Courier on July 20, 2019