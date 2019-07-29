|
McGUINNESS Anthony John Born Portland 28 October 1947. Passed away Ballarat 27 July 2019. Son of Mary (O'Connor) and Thomas Leo (both dec). Brother of Joan, Martin (both dec). Loved brother of Pat McGuinness. Loved and beloved husband of Betty. Loved and beloved father of Joanne, Jamie, Claire, and Bec. Father-in-law of Rodney Augustine and Kate McGuinness. Beloved Grumpy of Harry, Hannah and Sarah Augustine, Lily and Maddy McGuinness. "I have had a charmed life" (AJ McGuinness, 29-6-2019)
Published in The Courier on July 29, 2019