O'BRIEN (Suckling) Annie Sybil 8.2.1923 - 9.5.2020
Dearly loved wife of Jim(dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin(dec), Kathleen & Ray Wapshott, Alan & Ellen(dec), Trish & Brendan Mason. Devoted and caring grandma to Kellie & Matt, Damien & Jess, Mat & Heather, Cade & Beth, Tom, Ben, Jess, Sally & Craig, Lachie & Jo. Cherished Granny Annie of Cody, Mason, Aeris, Storm, Mackenzie, Eve and Riley.
A private funeral to be held.
We will love and miss you everyday.
Sleep Peacefully.
Published in The Courier on May 12, 2020