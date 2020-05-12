Home
Annie Sybil O'BRIEN


1923 - 2020
Annie Sybil O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN (Suckling) Annie Sybil 8.2.1923 - 9.5.2020

Dearly loved wife of Jim(dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin(dec), Kathleen & Ray Wapshott, Alan & Ellen(dec), Trish & Brendan Mason. Devoted and caring grandma to Kellie & Matt, Damien & Jess, Mat & Heather, Cade & Beth, Tom, Ben, Jess, Sally & Craig, Lachie & Jo. Cherished Granny Annie of Cody, Mason, Aeris, Storm, Mackenzie, Eve and Riley.

A private funeral to be held.

We will love and miss you everyday.

Sleep Peacefully.
Published in The Courier on May 12, 2020
