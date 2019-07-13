Home
Annette (SPEECHLEY) GREENE

Annette (SPEECHLEY) GREENE Notice
GREENE (Speechley) Annette Daughter of Roy and Rose (both dec), loving wife of Frank, adored mother of Warren, Kim and Glenn, and adored grandmother of seven. Loved sister of Joyce, Jack, Pearl, Sylvia, Roy, Kevin, Kath (all dec), Pat (Gerrett), Jim (dec), Brian, George (dec) and David. Adored sister of David and sister-in-law of Trish, loving aunt to Rachael and Stuart, Paul and Ange, Keira, Liam and Aidan. Sad are the hearts that love you, Silent are the tears that fall, Beautiful sister at rest.
Published in The Courier on July 13, 2019
