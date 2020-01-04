Home
Services
Tuckers Moolap Funeral Chapel
410 Bellerine Highway
Moolap, Victoria 3224
(03) 5221 4788
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Tuckers Moolap Funeral Chapel
410 Bellerine Highway
Moolap, Victoria 3224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette OWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Dorothy OWEN

Add a Memory
Annette Dorothy OWEN Notice
OWEN Yvonne Ethel (Bon Bon) 23.10.1026 - 28.12.2019 Yvonne passed away peacefully in the care of the staff at Mercy Place Aged Care in Ballarat. Sister of Rhonda and Loris (dec). Very precious Godmother of Julieanne Ditchfield, loved and lifelong friend of Margaret, Ron (dec) and Dona Pentland and families. Aunty Bon, you were the gentle and calm constant in our lives. We will miss your presence in our lives. No flowers by request. Please just plant something in your garden for Yvonne as a lasting memory of her.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -