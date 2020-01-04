|
OWEN Yvonne Ethel (Bon Bon) 23.10.1026 - 28.12.2019 Yvonne passed away peacefully in the care of the staff at Mercy Place Aged Care in Ballarat. Sister of Rhonda and Loris (dec). Very precious Godmother of Julieanne Ditchfield, loved and lifelong friend of Margaret, Ron (dec) and Dona Pentland and families. Aunty Bon, you were the gentle and calm constant in our lives. We will miss your presence in our lives. No flowers by request. Please just plant something in your garden for Yvonne as a lasting memory of her.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020