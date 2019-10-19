|
PAGE Ann Maree Passed away peacefully at St. John of God Hospital on October 16, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Rod. Loved and loving mother of Zoey and Kye and their partners Arlyn and Alyce. Devoted and loving Grandma to Tyler and Annaley. Ann, Thank you for being a loving partner to our father, Rod, a caring stepmother, mother in law and an amazing Grandmother to our children. Your generosity and time spent with our children will never be forgotten. You fought with such strength and dignity and led by example on the importance of family. You will be deeply missed when our family meets and you're not there. Brad, Karen, Jack and Jed; Grant, Jane, Leo and Hayley; Jason, Kristy, Ollie and Evie.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019