Anita Brown Notice
Brown (Holland)

Anita May

On 27th March 2020, peacefully aged 93 years young.

Eldest daughter of Alex & May Holland (Avoca)(both dec.).

Loved sister of Harry, George and Jim (all dec.) and Evelyn (Jess) and wife of Lindsay Brown (dec.).

Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Lyneta & Harry van Egmond, Frances & Roger Thomas and Robert & Bev.

Adored Nan of Dave & Miriam, Kate & Tim, Trish, Ari & Sheri, Greg & Mish, May, Michael, Tim & Ashley, Kris & Kriselle.

Spectacular Gran-nan of Ben, Tori, Emma, Marcus, Lydia, Jono, Aleah, Abi, Henry & Max.

Much admired for her kindness, quiet strength, enduring Christian faith & optimism, generosity, adventurous spirit and sponge cakes!

Due to current circumstances a small, private burial service will be held.

A fitting celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Phelans Funerals - Jono Stewart

[email protected]
Published in The Courier on Mar. 30, 2020
