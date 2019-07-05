|
SMITH Andrew James (JIM) 30.10.1927- 29.06.2019 Soulmate and beloved husband to Gretha. Mentor, hero, digging partner and beloved poppy to Brienna. Mentor, sparring partner and beloved poppy of Brodie. Role model, father-in-law and friend to John. Sparring partner, stirrer, hero and Father figure to Rebecca. Brother, Uncle and Friend Jimmy to many. Our lives are so much richer for the moments, days and years we had you in our lives. You will always be in our hearts, stories and memories for many years to come. To respect Jim's wishes a private service was held.
Published in The Courier on July 5, 2019