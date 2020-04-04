Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia POPPY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia POPPY

Add a Memory
Amelia POPPY Notice
SMITH Amelia (Poppy) Passed away peacefully at Sutton Park Aged Care on 29/03/2020 aged 92 years. Beloved & loving wife of Jack (Dec). Dearly loved & admired mother & mother in-law of Pam & John. Adored Nan of Jacqui, Troy (dec) and Darren. Adored Greatnan of Erin, Dakota, Marli, Hudson & Coby. Always so thoughtful, loving & kind, What beautiful memories you leave behind. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear. (A Private Cremation has taken place due to Government restrictions)
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -