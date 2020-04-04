|
SMITH Amelia (Poppy) Passed away peacefully at Sutton Park Aged Care on 29/03/2020 aged 92 years. Beloved & loving wife of Jack (Dec). Dearly loved & admired mother & mother in-law of Pam & John. Adored Nan of Jacqui, Troy (dec) and Darren. Adored Greatnan of Erin, Dakota, Marli, Hudson & Coby. Always so thoughtful, loving & kind, What beautiful memories you leave behind. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear. (A Private Cremation has taken place due to Government restrictions)
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020