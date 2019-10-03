|
MOYLE Allan James Aged 63 Passed away peacefully on 29 September 2019 after a roller coaster ride of an illness. Loved and loving husband of Louise Walsh. Son of Jim and Grace, son-in-law and friend of Pat & Frank. Brother & brother-in-law of Mark & Jo, Steve & Leanne, Paul & Debbie, Janis & Eric, Anthea & Frederick. Loved uncle, coach, mentor and friend of Nick & Sinead, Damien & Hannah, Jindi & Sam, Stuart & Giulia, Kyle & Lauren, Liam & Amanda, Dean, Ashleigh & Andrew, Georgia & Cameron, Kiara, Nikki & Mick, Marcia & Paul, Paul & Angie. Special great uncle to Sienna, Elijah, Poppy, Marley, Connor, Nathan, Jarryd & Lyndell. We miss him terribly.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 3, 2019