|
|
MANTON Aline Evelyn 3/2/1933 - 5/9/2019 We can wipe away our tears, but the ache in our hearts will always be there. You were very much loved and you will be sadly missed by us all. Aunty Ale, I am so glad I was there to grant you your wish, to hold your hand while you took your journey home. No more suffering. - Marlene, David and Family. Aunty Ale, we had many good, happy and fun times together over the years. You tried so hard for the past 13 years to keep active, but the last three years were very unkind to you and you struggled. You didn't deserve all the pain and suffering you endured, but you are now at peace. So pleased I gave you your last wish to be with you as you passed. Dearly loved Aunt of Judith (POL) and Rowan. Loved "AG" to Leanne and Emma (your special girls), Craig, Dee, Yolanda, Cinta and Claudi. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. Loved Aunt of Vaughan and Yvonne. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper for you to hear, That we will always remember you and forever keep you near. Thanks to all the Doctors who took care of Aunty Aline over the years.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 18, 2019