Alice Margaret MARSH

Alice Margaret MARSH Notice
MARSH (nee Davies) Alice Margaret

No more mince pies or lemon tarts. For now reunited with Fred for their venture to Everest.



Passed away at Ballarat on January 8, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Fredrick (dec). Loving mother of Donna and mother-in-law of Peter. Loved Little Nan of James, Kimberley and Lachy, Sarah and Codie, and Dannielle. Loved Great Grandmother of Aurora, Joshua, Brylee and Dakota.



Dear Mum and Nan Nan,



We will miss you, we will miss the walks around the village, the sausage rolls and jelly slices from the bakery and all the happy times and great memories we shared.



We'll always remember you Nan Nan, there will never be another one to replace you in our hearts and the love we will always have for you.



Have fun hiking the Himalayas with Pa.



Loved and loving Mother, Mother In Law, Nan Nan and Great Nan of Gail, Michael, Rebecca, Craig, Spencer, Cassandra and Jayson.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
