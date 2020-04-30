Home
Alan LETHBRIDGE
Alan Robert LETHBRIDGE

Alan Robert LETHBRIDGE

Alan Robert LETHBRIDGE In Memoriam
Lethbridge Alan Robert 20/06/1934 - 30/04/17 My beloved husband, I cannot believe it has been another year since I lost you. I will love you always and treasure the years we spent together. To hear your voice, to see you smile, to sit and talk with you awhile. To be together in the same old way, would be my only wish today. I laugh, I cry, I play my part but behind it all, lays a broken heart. I hide my tears when I speak your name without you Alan lifes not the same. Time cannot heal the heartache, it won't take away the memories of one I love so dear. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. Always my love, my life, Your loving wife Coralie and best mate Ruby
Published in The Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
