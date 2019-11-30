|
SOPER Alan Leslie 14/01/1956 - 25/11/2019 Much loved partner of Robyn for 22 years. Very much loved son of Rita and Brian Soper ( both dec); loved brother of Paul and Rebecca (both dec), Kim, Chez and Emma; brother- in-law of John; loved and adored uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Much loved owner of his best mate 15 year old "Baby"- his fur baby. Instrumental in the formation and development of ESTA, A much valued employee Much loved always and forever. Cremated at Ballarat on Thursday November 28 2019
Published in The Courier on Nov. 30, 2019