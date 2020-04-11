|
SMITH Alan Fred 23.3.1939-8.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Margaret for 60 years. Proud father of Martin, Elaine, Angela and Pauline. Grandfather of 7, Great Grandfather of 6. Son of Stan and Edna Smith (both dec). Big brother of Roy (dec) and Jan. Uncle of Sheridan, Jacqueline and Grant. We knew the time was coming, and soon we'd have to part, we watched you as you suffered, and God knew you had had enough, He took you gently in his arms and gave you peace at last. A heart of gold stopped beating as you gently laid to rest, God broke our hearts to prove, He only takes the best. We love you. Tears in our eyes we can wipe away, our beautiful memories are locked in our hearts forever. Goodbye my darling, until we are reunited. Your loving wife Margaret. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 8th April 2020. Dearly loved and loving Dad of Elaine. Much loved Pa/Grandpa of Danielle and Jake, Luke and Tiffany. Great Grandpa of Isla and bubby. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS. Dearly loved dad of Ange, friend of Trevor. Adored Pa of Elisha and Ash, Cam and Shonia. "Big Al" to Lachie. Life was not always kind to you but you faced it head on with a smile on your face and a twinlkle in your eye. We were blessed to have you in our lives. You will be forever missed. "Luv's Ya". Adored father of Pauline, friend of Nick. Treasured Pa of Craig and Iggy, Bec and Dan and Breanna. Great Grandpa of Jayden, Makayla and Liam. We watched you grow weary as you fought so hard to stay. Now our hearts are truly broken as you've gone away. You've left us with beautiful memories to teasure. Dad we will love you forever. Now, your job is done, and it's time for you to rest, because dad you were simply the best. The world will be a sadder place because you are no longer here. Al, Sadly I have to say goodbye for now. Thanks for a lifetime of memories my dear fishing buddy and Jim Beam drinking partner. I will miss you - Dave
Published in The Courier on Apr. 11, 2020