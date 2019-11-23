|
|
Bell Airdrie Jane 3.5.1960 - 18.11.2019 Dearly loved youngest daughter of Neil and Bev (both dec). Devoted partner of Martin. Loved sister of Peter, Bronwyn, Joanne and John. Sister in law of Delia. Stepdaughter of Ken Kemp (dec). Stepsister of Ann, Rosie, Sue. Adored and most unique aunt of Belinda, Natalie, Matthew, Ruby, Eli and Jasper. Passed away suddenly in the Alfred Hospital. Our gratitude to the Emergency and ICU staff for their care and kindness. "Gather Ye Rosebuds..." A service to Celebrate the Life of Airdrie will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 210 Dorcas St, South Melbourne, Victoria on Thursday November 28th 2019 commencing at 11.00am In lieu of flowers donations to Australian Wildlife Society would be appreciated, envelopes will be available at the service. Templeton Family Funerals ALL AREAS 9706 9555
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019