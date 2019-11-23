Home
Services
Templeton Family Funerals (Dandenong)
2a Carmen Street
Dandenong, Victoria
03 9706 9555
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St Luke's Anglican Church
210 Dorcas St
South Melbourne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Airdrie BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Airdrie Jane BELL


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Airdrie Jane BELL Notice
Bell Airdrie Jane 3.5.1960 - 18.11.2019 Dearly loved youngest daughter of Neil and Bev (both dec). Devoted partner of Martin. Loved sister of Peter, Bronwyn, Joanne and John. Sister in law of Delia. Stepdaughter of Ken Kemp (dec). Stepsister of Ann, Rosie, Sue. Adored and most unique aunt of Belinda, Natalie, Matthew, Ruby, Eli and Jasper. Passed away suddenly in the Alfred Hospital. Our gratitude to the Emergency and ICU staff for their care and kindness. "Gather Ye Rosebuds..." A service to Celebrate the Life of Airdrie will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 210 Dorcas St, South Melbourne, Victoria on Thursday November 28th 2019 commencing at 11.00am In lieu of flowers donations to Australian Wildlife Society would be appreciated, envelopes will be available at the service. Templeton Family Funerals ALL AREAS 9706 9555
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Airdrie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -