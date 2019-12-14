Home
Ailsa Margaret MCFADZEAN

Ailsa Margaret MCFADZEAN Notice
MCFADZEAN Ailsa Margaret Passed away peacefully Tuesday 10th December 2019 at Arcare Pt Lonsdale.

Aged 94.

Devoted wife of Ivan (dec), dearly loved mother of Gary and Julie and cherished mother in law of Gemma and Ian.

Adored and much loved Grandma to Lauren, Brooke, James, Melissa and Scott and Great Grandma to Evie, Piper and Lennie, Sasha, Oliver, Findley and Lincoln.

So dearly loved you will be sorely missed.



Our grateful thanks to the dedicated staff and carers at Arcare Pt Lonsdale for the care and support over the past 3.5 years to our Mum.

'All Good'
Published in The Courier on Dec. 14, 2019
