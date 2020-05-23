Home
Harrison Funerals
748 Main Road
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5330 2255
Agnes Anne RYAN

RYAN Agnes Anne 3/5/38 - 16/5/20 Formerly of Grasmere, Western Victoria. Died peacefully at St John of God Hospital Ballarat. Loving wife of Gavan (dec); mother and mother-in-law of Adele; Paul and Jo, Bill and Anita; Mary and Stuart; Christine and Adrian. Devoted grandmother of Rachael, Emily and Sarah; Ailish and Maeve; Leo, Stella and Sylvie; Lochie and Casey. Always in our thoughts. Privately interred at Ballarat. Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com



Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020
