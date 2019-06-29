|
|
MCRAE Winifred May 'Freda' Passed away peacefully on 26.6.2019 at 'Kelaston' (Formerly of 'The Willows' Dean).
Loved wife of Keith (dec).
Mother of Naomi (dec), Keith, Donald & Marion.
Grandmother of 9 & Great Grandmother of 14.
Aged 90
Rest in Peace
Loved and Fondly Remembered by Naomi (dec), Netta, Stephen, Fergus, Keziah & Teaghan, Ray, Nina, Ryan & Nicholas, Luke, Hayley, Zac & Alex.
Keith, Jeanne, Sherri, Jacqui & Ray.
Donald & Yvonne.
Marion & Neville Lewis, Kim, Jason, Zac & Luke, Peter.
Sarah, Madeleine & Dominic, Anna, Mat, Amber & Jaxon, Scott, Miriam & Micah.
Thanks to the Staff at Kelaston for their wonderful care of Mum.
Published in The Courier on June 29, 2019