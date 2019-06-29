Home
Winifred May "Freda" MCRAE

Winifred May "Freda" MCRAE Notice
MCRAE Winifred May 'Freda' Passed away peacefully on 26.6.2019 at 'Kelaston' (Formerly of 'The Willows' Dean).

Loved wife of Keith (dec).

Mother of Naomi (dec), Keith, Donald & Marion.

Grandmother of 9 & Great Grandmother of 14.

Aged 90

Rest in Peace



Loved and Fondly Remembered by Naomi (dec), Netta, Stephen, Fergus, Keziah & Teaghan, Ray, Nina, Ryan & Nicholas, Luke, Hayley, Zac & Alex.

Keith, Jeanne, Sherri, Jacqui & Ray.

Donald & Yvonne.

Marion & Neville Lewis, Kim, Jason, Zac & Luke, Peter.

Sarah, Madeleine & Dominic, Anna, Mat, Amber & Jaxon, Scott, Miriam & Micah.



Thanks to the Staff at Kelaston for their wonderful care of Mum.
Published in The Courier on June 29, 2019
