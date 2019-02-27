HEATH



William Lucas



(9.02.1994 – 24.02.2019)



Goodbye to our bright, strong, beautiful Will; the fisherman, the angel and the rebel. We have loved your brave heart and your cheeky grin. We have watched you explore life with passion, energy and fearlessness. We have gasped at your exploits and we have delighted in your contrasts.



Go with our deepest love, from your broken-hearted Mum, Bronwyn, who quietly nurtured your special soul, from Harry who is so deeply saddened, from your devoted and crushed brothers; Oliver and Edward, your devasted Aunty Hange and Uncle Matt, Aunty Michelle and John, your cousins who adored you; Lachlan, Chloe, Joshua, Harrison and Michaela and your departed Grandma and Grandad in whose hearts you held such a very special spot.



One last daring adventure, Will….



Coroner contact : 1300 309 519



Case number: 1022/19

Published in The Courier on Feb. 27, 2019