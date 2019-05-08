|
|
|
ROFE William Henry (VX146333)
Relatives and friends of the late Mr. William Henry Rofe are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on TUESDAY May 14, 2019 commencing at Ten (10:00)am.
A burial will take place at the Creswick Cemetery at approximately 12.30pm.
Ex-service personnel are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers online donations to Royal Flying Doctor Service www.flyingdoctor.org.au would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier from May 8 to May 13, 2019
Read More