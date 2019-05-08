Home
William Henry ROFE

William Henry ROFE Notice
ROFE William Henry (VX146333, Late Aust. Army)



Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th May 2019.



Aged 94 years



Dearly loved son of Frank and Blanche, brother of Jack and brother-in-law of Mavis (all dec), loving father of Andrew, David, Stephen (dec) and Jonathon, loved father-in-law of Carmel, Lyn and Tania, grandfather of Steph and Toby, Laura and Cody, Will, Sarah, Ben, Alex and Josh and friend of Helen, uncle of Diane and Geoffrey.



A very special son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
Published in The Courier from May 8 to May 13, 2019
