|
|
ROFE William Henry (VX146333, Late Aust. Army)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th May 2019.
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved son of Frank and Blanche, brother of Jack and brother-in-law of Mavis (all dec), loving father of Andrew, David, Stephen (dec) and Jonathon, loved father-in-law of Carmel, Lyn and Tania, grandfather of Steph and Toby, Laura and Cody, Will, Sarah, Ben, Alex and Josh and friend of Helen, uncle of Diane and Geoffrey.
A very special son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
Published in The Courier from May 8 to May 13, 2019