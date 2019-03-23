Jenkins William Arthur Born in Melbourne on October 20th 1927. Passed away peacefully in Perth on March 15th 2019, aged 91 years. Loved husband of Patricia (dec). Wonderful Father and Father-in-law of Paul and Mara, Susie and John. Loving Grandfather of Corie and Stephen, Matthew and Amanda, Elizabeth, Prue and Richard. Adored Great Grandfather of Max, Levi, Liam, Evie, Henry, Violet, Harrison and Hugo. Respected and loved friend of Willis, Tim and Victoria. A wonderful, productive life well lived. JENKINS Arthur Abiding memories of the rock of our lives. A dad, a husband, a musician, an artist, a sculptor, a builder of deep friendships, homes and lives, a fishing buddy, a liver of dreams. A man with an unerring moral compass who shaped and taught me for six decades. We will miss your wisdom, generosity and kindness. Life is an adventure, Dad, and you lived your adventure every single day. Paul and Mara. JENKINS Arthur Dad, with sadness in my heart, I say goodbye. You were a wonderful father. Someone I was so proud of. You were a caring, devoted and loving husband to dear Mum, and she knew you sacrificed many of life's opportunities in order to care for her over so many years. I will miss you greatly. Rest now, in peace. With my love, Susie. Published in The Courier on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary