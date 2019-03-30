Home
JOHNSTON Wayne Charles 24.07.1961 - 27.03.2019 Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Gandarra surrounded by his family. Leaving behind his loving partner Michelle. Much loved father of Amanda, Peter, Maree, Matthew, Tanya, Sharee, Michael, Brett and partners. Adored Pop of 12 loving grandchildren. Our hearts break that you were taken too soon. You will be loved and remembered always. Rest in peace my soulmate, dad and pop. We love you. My Dad. My Friend. My Hero. I love you. Love Amanda. Not just a father-in-law but a mate too. Guess what's for dinner...Frozen Sausages!! Love Scotty. Our favourite Blue Pop. Thanks for all the chocolate biscuits before school, and for always saying yes when mum said no! Love Riley and Jake.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 30, 2019
