|
|
MALONEY Walter Patrick Passed away peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital on 17 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Beryl (dec) much loved father of Jenny, Leanne, Rick, and Darren. Respected father- in-law of Fred, Sue, and Andrea; loved Grandfather of 13 and great grand- father of 12 A life well lived A rest well earned Softly softly fall the leaves Dearly loved Dad of Lee and Fred; adored Pa of Nicholas (dec), Shaun, Luke, Bettina, Letesha, Joel, Tiarna and families. You had a sad and daunting start to your life Dad. I hope us four kids and your grandchildren filled your life with love and happiness as you did ours. Rest peacefully Dad Much loved father and mate to Rick, father-in-law to Sue; loved Pa to Hannah and Emma and their partners Rowey and Kyle; great grandfather to Hugo. Time to hit the trail
Published in The Courier on Mar. 19, 2019