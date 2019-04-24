MORRISON Walter Hector Known as Wally, formerly of Ballarat,



passed away peacefully in Maryborough Hospital on Saturday 20th April at 10.00pm, aged (almost) 97 years.



Returned Soldier of World War II.







Darling husband and mate of Claudia and beloved father of Julie Anne. Your dry wit and smile will be sorely missed by Michele, Stan and family and Robyn, Craig and family.







A special thank you to the Doctor and Staff of Maryborough Hospital for their kindness and care. Thank you also to the staff of Havillah, Heath House, for their care of Wally during his time there.







Rest in peace now my darling. You had a life lived long and well. Those who came in contact with you held you in the highest esteem. As a retired builder, you leave a legacy. You are remembered well by your colleagues - mostly with humorous stories.







You will be missed. Published in The Courier from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019