Services Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre 1251 Doveton Street Ballarat , Victoria 3350 (03) 5333 3101 Resources More Obituaries for Vincent DI CESARE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vincent DI CESARE

Notice Condolences DI CESARE Vincent 14.4.1933 - 22.3.2019







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vince Di Cesare.



Loved Husband to Joan, loving Father to Stephen (dec), David, Peter, Gina, Paul (dec), Marisa and Mark, Father in law to Anne, Linda, Robert and Jocelyn and friend to Frank and Ross, Adored Grandfather to Bonnie, Michael, Amanda, Roxanne, Sam, Ella, Jack, Alexandra, Danielle, Jessica and Xavier, Great Grand Father to Jedd, Zain and Amilah.







Your mind and body are now at rest - you lived a full and adventurous life. We cherish the stories and appreciate the hard work and time you sacrificed for us all. We will never forget how you left your home country of Italy to forge a better life for yourself and your future family. We hope we have made you proud and your legacy will forever live on through your grandchildren.







Safely home and now resting peacefully.







Loved Husband of Joan for 62 years. Like 'Bogey & Bacall' we had it all.







My dearest Poppo,



Fond memories will forever be cherished. Thank you for being a strong, admirable man in both mine and Dad's life. You are now forever at peace.



Reunited with your sons.



Love always, Bonnie







Dearly loved Dad, Poppy, Nono, Vince of David and Anne, Michael and Jed, Amanda, Yousuf, Zain and Amilah.



Through your culture and ethics you have taught us what hard work, respect and sacrifice is all about. We will be forever reminded of you, as we look around Ballarat and see the many buildings and projects that you have worked on over your 67 years here as an Aussie.



We will cherish the time we got to spend with you in Italy and the many stories you told of your life and family there. Rest peacefully now.



Reunited with Stephen and Paul.







Beloved Father of Peter, Poppy to Roxanne, Sam, Ella, Zane and cherished friend to Linda.



What a great man you were Dad. Migrated from Italy when you were 18 years old, worked hard, gained a brilliant business and reputation in the Ballarat community. You taught me my trade, gave me the skills to get through life and as a son I couldn't have had a better Father. A true Italian gentleman! So sadly missed.



Reunited with recently lost son Stephen and finally reunited with your long lost son Paul.



Rest in Peace Dad.







Loved father of Gina and friend to Ross.



Precious Pop to Alexandra and Jack.



Dad you never failed to do your best for us and we will be forever grateful. You will never be far from me and I will treasure the special moments we had forever.



Love you always.







Poppy,



Thank you for showing me unconditional love.



I will always have fond memories of Regent Court and Rosebank, eating Penne and talking about your childhood in Vittorito and your early days in Australia.



Jack has lost his best friend.



Love you always, Alexandra xx







Vinno,



We shared a bond like no other. You taught me so much about life and the importance of working hard. I will forever cherish the good times, especially our trip back to Italy together.



I can't ever thank you enough for what you have done for me, I will keep making you proud. I will love and remember you forever.



Rest easy old boy.



Ci vediamo dopo.



Love Jacko







Loved Father of Marisa, Father In-Law of Robert and Pop to Danielle and Jessica.



Thank you for trusting us to do the best for you. I hope you passed knowing that every decision was made with love. I miss you more than you will ever know and I'm glad we got you home safely so that you could finally rest in peace.



We love you x







Dad, you'll forever be in our hearts.



Love Mark and Jocelyn Di Cesare.











Funeral details for Mr Di Cesare will appear in a later edition.







Published in The Courier from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices