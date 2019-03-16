|
SHELUDKO Viktor 24.6.1944 - 14.3.2019 Suddenly at Monash Medical Centre. Son of Vladimir and Katheryna Sheludko (both dec). Elder brother of Irene Eichinski. Devoted husband of Rosemary (nee Sellwood). Loving father & father-in-law of Kate and Paul Clarke, David and Alicia Sheludko. Adoring grandfather of Sophie & James, Ella & Scarlett. An enthusiastic contributor to the Ballarat community, he will be greatly missed by his family & friends. A Celebration of his life will be held. Funeral details will be advised in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 16, 2019