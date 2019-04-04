RAPER (Hughes) Val On 1st April, 2019 peacefully at Gandarra, in the care of her family, having just celebrated both her 80th birthday and on the same day her 60th wedding anniversary. Loved and loving wife of Doug for 60 years; much loved Mum of Darren and Kathy, Andrew and Natalie, Debbie and Paul; loving Nan of Jackson and Madalene; Brett and Hannah, Paul, and Dylan; Liam, Ashlee, Ruby and Milly. Thank you for the years we shared. The love you gave, the way you cared. In my heart you'll always stay. Loved and remembered every day. - Your loving husband Doug. Mum, we will miss your kind and gentle ways. You will be forever in our hearts. - Your loving son Darren, daughter- in-law Kathryn and grandchildren Madalene and Jackson. Your memory is our greatest treasure. To have and to hold in our hearts forever. - Andrew and family. Mum, you are the most kind, gentle and caring person whom I have been blessed to call my mother. Treasured memories forever. I truly never learned what the words "I miss you" were until I reached for my Mum's hand and it wasn't there.... - Debbie and family. Interred at Ballarat on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019.







